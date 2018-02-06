Weatherspoon brothers lead Mississippi St past Alabama 67-63

By PAUL JONES

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Nick Weatherspoon had 18 points and his brother Quinndary Weatherspoon scored 13 to lead Mississippi State past Alabama 67-63 on Tuesday at Humphrey Coliseum.

Mississippi State (18-6, 6-5 Southeastern Conference) snapped a four-game losing streak to Alabama and had lost 10 of the previous 11 meetings entering Tuesday's contest.

Collin Sexton led Alabama (15-9, 6-5) with 18 points, while Daniel Giddens and Braxton Key each scored 11.

The game featured 45 fouls and the two teams combined to shoot 58 free throws.

The first half featured a lot of fouls and free throws by both teams, as the two combined for 27 free-throw attempts and 20 fouls. The opening 20 minutes also featured seven lead changes and five ties before Mississippi State grabbed a 30-28 halftime advantage.

The Bulldogs shot just 39 percent in the first half, while Alabama made 37 percent. Mississippi State missed 11 of 12 attempts beyond the arc before intermission, while Alabama missed all seven of its 3-point attempts.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: The Crimson Tide fell to 2-4 in SEC road games this season.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs have now won four straight SEC games for the first time since 2008.

UP NEXT

Alabama returns home on Saturday to host Tennessee.

Mississippi State goes on the road Saturday to Missouri.

