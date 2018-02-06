Midfield students receive 150 free tablets.

Midfield Elementary celebrating thousands of dollars of new technology to put the world in student’s hands. The school got free tablets and wi-fi hotspots.



T-Mobile provided the tablets and students will officially receive them Wednesday.



The principal, Mashae Pelt, says this is huge for the school because the majority of their students do not have internet at home.



"It is extremely important. This puts the students on a level playing field for the 21st century and empowers them through their education and the devices will really help them with their homework," Pelt explains.



Middle school and high school students also receiving new technology. There were 653 chrome books passed out to those students.

