FIRST ALERT: Period of heavy rain overnight

We'll see periods of heavy rain, occasional gusty winds, and some thunder overnight. While there is no organized severe threat, it is possible we could experience some gusty winds - especially toward daybreak.

Wednesday morning's drive will be wet. Rain chances will climb to around 90-percent. We'll likely see the heaviest rainfall between 4 am and 8 am.

During the afternoon Wednesday, expect temperatures to fall quickly into the 40s with gusty winds over 20mph.

We'll see the return of sunshine on Thursday and Friday with some cool temperatures. Morning lows will be around freezing with highs in the mid-50s Thursday afternoon. The temperatures on Friday will reach the lower 60s.

Another system will mean rain Friday night and again on Saturday. Widespread rainfall is expected by Friday night. Both Saturday and Sunday look wet. If you're going to the Mercedes Marathon the chances for rain and thunderstorms is around 50-percent.

