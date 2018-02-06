Body found by railroad official in Walker County - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

BREAKING

Body found by railroad official in Walker County

(Source: Raycom images) (Source: Raycom images)
PARRISH, AL (WBRC) -

The Walker County Sheriff's Office says a railroad official found a body near Park Dunn Road Tuesday evening.

Authorities tell us they know the identity of the person found, but are not releasing the name until next of kin has been notified.

Investigators on the scene would not confirm if foul play was involved.

We'll update this story as we get more information.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly