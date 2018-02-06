Samford looks to add 8 recruits to this year's National Signing Day class

The Samford Bulldogs expect to add eight recruits to a class that already features seven players signed back in December.

Samford coaches are planning to talk about the new Bulldogs at the Samford Bulldog Club's Football Signing Day Luncheon. You can watch the event live on the university's Facebook page here at noon on Wednesday.

December signees

“We are excited about the seven student-athletes we’ve signed today,” Samford head coach Chris Hatcher said. “We feel like we’ve met several of our needs for next season, and we can’t wait to get them on campus. We hope to add several more outstanding players to this group in February.”

The early signing group consists of four offensive players, two defensive players and one special teams member. The list includes three offensive linemen, two defensive linemen, one wide receiver and one kicker. Three of the players hail from Alabama. The Bulldogs also signed two from the state of Georgia, and one each from the states Mississippi and Tennessee.

TAY BERRY – DL, 6-2, 280, Madison, Miss./Madison Central HS

MITCHELL FINERAN – K, 5-10, 165, Fort Valley, Ga./Peach County HS

AUSTIN GUYSE – OL, 6-4, 282, Trinity, Ala./West Morgan HS

TY KING – WR, 6-0, 155, Louisville, Ga./Jefferson County HS

BEAU MYERS – OL, 6-4, 270, Thompson Station, Tenn./Independence HS

GAVIN ORR - OL – 6-3, 275, Southside, Ala./Southside HS

BRAEDEN ROYAL – DL, 6-2, 270, Northport, Ala./Tuscaloosa County HS

