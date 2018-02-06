Police: Alabama man stole $4K of property from apartments

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Police say more than $4,000 worth of jewelry, electronics, clothing and money were stolen over the weekend and that an Alabama man has been charged.

News outlets quote an Auburn police report as saying officers were called out on Friday about a suspicious man being confronted as he carried property away from an apartment. Officers were called out again on Sunday about a man with the same description who entered two different occupied apartments.

Police say 51-year-old Phillip Robinson was arrested as he fled the area in a vehicle Sunday. Robinson was charged with several counts of burglary and property theft.

Robison is held in the Lee County Jail on a $30,000 bond. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.

