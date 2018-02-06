Cyber security expert provides tips for your protection online

A video screen on the second floor of Bidgood Hall at the University of Alabama shows worldwide cyber attacks happening in the millions every day.



"There are some inherent security principals that we really need to be following on a daily basis," Dr. Matthew Hudnall told WBRC Tuesday.



He's a cyber security expert at the University.



Tuesday February 6th is Cyber Security Day.



Hudnall suggested computer users practice good security hygiene when online.



"The number one thing I can suggest is not to be clicking on links and emails," Hudnall explained.



Those phishing attacks are the main source for computer viruses.



Phishing attacks can forward you to a malicious site or the email may have an attachment that will harm your computer with a virus.



"Making sure you have good, strong passwords. Making sure you have good back up of your data and in particular that your system software is up to date," Hudnall added.



That's why you should treat cyber security day not as a holiday, but an everyday affair.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.