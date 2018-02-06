Adamson Ford to host Operation Kidsafe event February 17

Operation Kidsafe will be held Saturday, February 17 at Adamson Ford

Receive your child’s digital fingerprints and photo for safe keeping.

Adamson Ford is hosting an Operation Kidsafe event in Birmingham.

The free child safety event is hosted across the U.S. and Canada. Operation Kidsafe is free for families. Operation Kidsafe will be held Saturday, February 17 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Adamson Ford.

Operation Kidsafe is a program that provides free fingerprints and photographs of children should they ever be lost or kidnapped. This program was developed together with law enforcement and the FBI.

The above information is printed and provided to parents for safe keeping. There is an area on the document for parents to update with a current photo.

Parents are highly encouraged to bring their kids for this free event.

Adamson Ford is located at 1922 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233. View map .

This content is sponsored by Adamson Ford.