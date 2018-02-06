Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott name their baby girl 'Stormi'

(Photos by Andy Kropa, left, and John Salangsang/Invision/AP). In this combination photo, TV personality Kylie Jenner, left, attends Harper's Bazaar Icons celebration on Sept. 9, 2016, in New York and rapper Travis Scott performs at the 2017 iHeartRadi...

By The Associated Press



NEW YORK (AP) - Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott announced Tuesday they've named their baby girl Stormi.

Jenner posted the name on Instagram with a photo of the baby's tiny hand grasping her pink-polished thumb.

Stormi was born Feb. 1, weighing in at 8 pounds, 8 ounces. The 20-year-old Jenner is the youngest sibling in the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

