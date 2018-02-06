H&R Block Tax Survey: Top 3 Things Americans Would Rather Do

Nearly half of American taxpayers are somewhat or very dependent on receiving a tax refund from the IRS. The survey of 3,000 Americans and commissioned by H&R Block also found that if a tax refund was delayed, the biggest concern for one in four respondents would be not having enough money to meet required financial commitments like rent and bills. The IRS is required to hold refunds for returns claiming the earned income tax credit (EITC) and additional child tax credit (ACTC) u...

Nearly half of American taxpayers are somewhat or very dependent on receiving a tax refund from the IRS. The survey of 3,000 Americans and commissioned by H&R Block also found that if a tax refund was delayed, the biggest concern for one in four respondents would be not having enough money to meet required financial commitments like rent and bills. The IRS is required to hold refunds for returns claiming the earned income tax credit (EITC) and additional child tax credit (ACTC) u...

New H&R Block Tax Pro Go is assisted tax prep – minus the trip to the tax office Innovative, assisted tax prep gives clients upfront pricing, maximum refund and freedom December 2017 In a recent H&R Block survey*, Americans who have their tax returns prepared by a tax professional said that in the time they could save by not going to a tax office, 41 percent would spend time with family and friends, and 29 percent would sleep or binge-watch TV shows. Starting Jan. ...

New H&R Block Tax Pro Go is assisted tax prep – minus the trip to the tax office

Innovative, assisted tax prep gives clients upfront pricing, maximum refund and freedom

December 2017

In a recent H&R Block survey*, Americans who have their tax returns prepared by a tax professional said that in the time they could save by not going to a tax office, 41 percent would spend time with family and friends, and 29 percent would sleep or binge-watch TV shows. Starting Jan. 5, with the innovative, new H&R Block Tax Pro GoSM experience, H&R Block clients can do what they want and get their taxes done by a tax professional.

H&R Block Tax Pro GoSM is an assisted tax preparation experience, which means an H&R Block-certified tax professional will prepare a client’s tax return, sign and submit it to the IRS after it has been approved by the client – all without the client stepping foot in a tax office. H&R Block Tax Pro GoSM comes with all the advantages of assisted tax prep, plus it’s a great value and timesaver.

H&R Block Tax Pro GoSM enables clients to get their taxes prepared and filed by a tax professional based on the information they provide online. This tax professional will ensure every tax deduction and credit to which clients are entitled will be found, and will get the client their maximum tax refund. Clients will know their price upfront, starting at less than $60 for one federal and one state return. H&R Block Tax Pro GoSM clients talk to and securely message their tax pro when it is convenient for them.

Starting the H&R Block Tax Pro GoSM process is easy; clients go to hrblock.com and tell us a little about themselves. Then, they’ll be matched with a tax pro for their situation and told their price. Next, they upload their documents to MyBlock at their convenience. After H&R Block has their information, their return will be sent to them for approval, typically within five days – it’s that easy.

To use H&R Block Tax Pro GoSM, clients can visit hrblock.com/taxprogo starting Jan. 5, but clients can start uploading their files to MyBlock now. Returns filed using H&R Block Tax Pro GoSMor H&R Block’s assisted tax preparation with an H&R Block-certified tax professional come with the H&R Block guarantee, a maximum refund guarantee, and a satisfaction guarantee**. To learn more, taxpayers may visit https://www.hrblock.com to find a nearby location, make an appointment or call 1-800-HRBLOCK.

*The survey was conducted by Atomik Research on a sample of 3,004 general population respondents in the United States and in accordance with MRA guidelines and regulations. The online surveyed was fielded between Nov. 22 and 28, 2017.

**See hrblock.com/guarantees for details