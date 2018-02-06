FIRST ALERT: Tracking rain and storms Tuesday night

We're already tracking rain and a few isolated thunderstorms on the radar. A warm front has lifted far north and allowing temperatures to reach the upper 60s to lower 70s south of I-20. Farther north, temperatures are holding in the upper 50s. The rain will become widespread later Tuesday night and overnight.

FIRST ALERT: Wednesday morning will be wet. Rain chances will climb to around 90-percent. It is possible we could see some heavy rainfall with a few storms producing gusty winds. Rainfall totals will reach between 1-2" through 10 am Wednesday. An isolated wind gust over 50mph is possible as the line becomes more organized during the morning. The threat for severe storms will remain very low. We'll likely see the heaviest rainfall between 4 am and 8 am. During the afternoon Wednesday, expect temperatures to fall quickly into the 40s with gusty winds over 20mph.

We'll see the return of sunshine on Thursday and Friday with some cool temperatures. Morning lows will be around freezing with highs in the mid-50s Thursday afternoon. The temperatures on Friday will reach the lower 60s.

Another system will mean rain Friday night and again on Saturday. Widespread rainfall is expected by Friday night. Both Saturday and Sunday look wet. If you're going to the Mercedes Marathon the chances for rain and thunderstorms is around 50-percent.

