Local hotels offer romance packages to woo your love this Valentine's Day

By Shilo Groover, Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Looking for a romantic get away for Valentine’s Day? Consider ditching the drive, and escaping for a stay right here in town. Several local hotels are offering packages for the holiday, some that will be honored the weekends before and after. We’ve compiled a list of some of them to help you woo your love.

Ross Bridge

  • Treat your sweetheart to a night at the Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort and Spa.
  • Rates from $549 - $579 /night
  • Book the Valentine's Package receive a one night stay in a deluxe guest room, a 50 minute couples massage and dinner for two at Brock's. Dinner will include all menu options and a bottle of sparkling wine.
  • Valid Tuesday through Saturday until 2/28/18

Tutwiler Hotel

  • Celebration package – Starting at $319
  • Package includes bottle of champagne, chocolates, a Tutilwer keepsake ornament Late check out anf Valet parking
  • Choose from a king suite with fire place or a balcony

Elyton Hotel

  • This newest addition is not offering a valentines room package, but does have a list of romantic options to add to a reservation including rose petals on the bed ($25) and champagne service in the room ranging from from $25 – $150

Grand Bohemian

  • Art of romance package – $439
  • Includes breakfast and dinner for 2, chocolates, and soaking tub in room  
  • Southern Living package – $579
  • Includes couples massage, two cooking classes passes for couple with soaking tub in room, valet parking included

Cobb Lane Bed and Breakfast

  • Romance options: Chilled champagne available upon check-in $25
  • Chilled sparkling cider (non-alcoholic) available upon check-in $15
  • Long stemmed red roses (Call for Mother's Day and Valentine's Day rates)
  • Short stemmed roses available upon check-in

