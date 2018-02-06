Local hotels offer romance packages to woo your love this Valentine's Day

Ross Bridge in Hoover
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -
Looking for a romantic get away for Valentine’s Day? Consider ditching the drive, and escaping for a stay right here in town. Several local hotels are offering packages for the holiday, some that will be honored the weekends before and after. We’ve compiled a list of some of them to help you woo your love.
- Treat your sweetheart to a night at the Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort and Spa.
- Rates from $549 - $579 /night
- Book the Valentine's Package receive a one night stay in a deluxe guest room, a 50 minute couples massage and dinner for two at Brock's. Dinner will include all menu options and a bottle of sparkling wine.
- Valid Tuesday through Saturday until 2/28/18
Tutwiler Hotel
- Celebration package – Starting at $319
- Package includes bottle of champagne, chocolates, a Tutilwer keepsake ornament Late check out anf Valet parking
- Choose from a king suite with fire place or a balcony
Elyton Hotel
- This newest addition is not offering a valentines room package, but does have a list of romantic options to add to a reservation including rose petals on the bed ($25) and champagne service in the room ranging from from $25 – $150
Grand Bohemian
- Art of romance package – $439
- Includes breakfast and dinner for 2, chocolates, and soaking tub in room
- Southern Living package – $579
- Includes couples massage, two cooking classes passes for couple with soaking tub in room, valet parking included
Cobb Lane Bed and Breakfast
- Romance options: Chilled champagne available upon check-in $25
- Chilled sparkling cider (non-alcoholic) available upon check-in $15
- Long stemmed red roses (Call for Mother's Day and Valentine's Day rates)
- Short stemmed roses available upon check-in