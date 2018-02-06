Former Bama defensive lineman Jeremy Nunley dies after heart attack

Former Crimson Tide pass rush specialist Jeremy Nunley, a part of one of the most heralded defensive lines in Alabama football history, has died at the of 46. Nunley, a native of Tennessee, suffered a heart attack Monday night.

It was 1992 when Nunley rose to fame as he played alongside the likes of John Copeland and Eric Curry. They are thought to be one of the greatest defenses in Alabama football history. Nunley and the Crimson Tide went undefeated in 1992 and in January of 1993 beat Miami in the Sugar Bowl to give the program its twelfth national championship.

What kind of a player was Jeremy Nunley? "Jeremy had a great motor- he was easy to coach and fun-loving away from the field," said former Bama coach Gene Stallings.

"Jeremy was a tremendous football player, one of the best I’ve seen," said former Bama center Roger Shultz.

Jeremy Nunley was an All-SEC defensive lineman in 1993. He was taken in the second round of the NFL Draft and went on to play professionally for the Houston Oilers and Carolina Panthers. He later went into the pharmaceutical business in Tuscaloosa.

Nunley is survived by his wife Marti, a former Bama gymnast who won her own national championship in 1992, and their two daughters.

