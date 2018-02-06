Alabama zeroes in on another strong recruiting class

As Alabama coach Nick Saban looks ahead to National Signing day come this Wednesday, Bama fans have enjoyed looking back. For the last seven consecutive years, their coach has reeled in the nation’s top-rated recruiting class, and during that span has won four national championships. While Saban’s recruiting class of 2018 may not be ranked #1 this time around (247 Sports has Bama ranked 7th, ESPN has the Crimson Tide ranked 4th), the Bama coach will certainly give expected #1 Ohio State a run.

What can Alabama fans expect on Wednesday?

They can expect eight to ten players signed… what? Remember, with the newly-created early signing period for football players recently created, Saban signed fifteen players in November. The catch? Saban signed only one 5-star (DT Eyabi Anoma of Maryland), but as many as fifteen 4-stars. All of those 4-stars gives Saban a chance to threaten Ohio State as number one depending on if the Bama coach can close on Wednesday (remember, Coach Saban has always said it’s about finishing). Per 247 Sports, the Alabama coach has hard commitments from defensive tackle Bobby Brown of Arlington, Texas and tight end Michael Parker of Huntsville - if Saban closes strong, watch out!

One top target that the coach hopes to reel in in Wednesday: The nations top cornerback prospect, 5-star Patrick Surtain of Plantation, Fla (he’s also considering Clemson, LSU and Miami), and get this: Patrick’s high school teammate, Tyson Campbell, is another cornerback and another 5-star prospect who is considering the Crimson Tide. Suffice it to say that Coach Saban has spent lots of time in the Sunshine State. And Saban is not forgetting about tight end Glen Beal of Louisiana, yet another top prospect who will decide on Signing Day between the Crimson Tide and the LSU Tigers.

Some of Saban’s other top targets per 247 Sports:

4-star defensive end Malik Langham of Huntsville, who is also considering Auburn and Florida

4-star receiver Justyn Ross of Phenix City, AL who is also considering Auburn and Clemson

4-star receiver Jalyn Waddle of Bellaire, Texas, who also likes Texas A&M

3-star cornerback Eddie Smith of Slidell, LA, who is also looking over Miss State and Tennessee

3-star linebacker Jaylen Moody of Conway, S.C, who also likes Ole Miss and Arkansas

3-star tight end Glenn Beal of New Orleans, who is also considering Florida, LSU, Tennessee and Texas A&M

While Nick Saban has lost some of the nation’s top recruiters (Mario Cristobal ranked #6 per 247 Sports, Derrick Ansley #15, Billy Napier #63, and the bulldog of all recruiters, Jeremy Pruitt), remember that we’re talking about Nick Saban. He has brought in a slew of 30-something assistants that aren’t afraid to work hard and do not shy away from recruiting endlessly. Yes, there’s plenty of competition out there, from Kirby Smart to Dabo Swinney, but until he’s knocked off the top of the mountain, Nick Saban is the nation’s recruiting king.

Remember what they say about Nick Saban: He doesn’t recruit, he drafts. That may a bit far-fetched, but the bottom line is that Alabama football fans should not be too concerned. By the time Wednesday afternoon comes around, Nick Saban will step to the podium at 4 pm and say that he’s pleased with his Class Of 2018 - and for Bama fans, those words will be all they need to hear.

