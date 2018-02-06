Auburn still recruiting hard ahead of National Signing Day

The Auburn Tigers are always in search of players on the gridiron, but with a lot of guys gone on the offensive line and a depleted group on defense the Tigers and head coach Gus Malzahn and staff are cramming for a couple of diamonds in the rough to round out the 2018 signing class.

Auburn inked 15 players during the early signing period in December and with eight commitments looking to sign on Wednesday February 7th, National Signing Day the Tigers are currently ranked in the top 10 in most rankings for recruiting; 8th in ESPN, seven in Rivals.

The Tigers looking for some Birmingham area commitments to help the cause on the Plains. Jackson-Olin Defensive Tackle, Coynis Miller, is the state of Alabama’s number four prospect overall has been committed to Auburn since October. Auburn is also in the running for Cordova Defensive Back, Kolbi Fuqua, who could feel an immediate need in the Tigers secondary.

The biggest gaping hole in this year’s recruiting class is the offensive line, pun intended, the Tigers signed two already but need one maybe three more before it is all said and done. Auburn has needs on the offensive line and are still recruiting Richard Gouraige (Cambridge Christian, Tampa, Fla.); four-star tackle William Barnes (Apopka, Fla.); four-star guard Tank Jenkins (Park Crossing, Montgomery).

As for the early signees six weeks ago the biggest get was at running back getting Asa Martin out of Huntsville. Look for him to get some serious carries as a true freshman this fall to help replace Kerryon Johnson. Auburn signed seven offensive players in December and eight on defense.

Two biggest needs on that side of the ball was getting some linebackers and guys in the secondary, three each at both positions.

Auburn needs some key gets on National Signing Day to maintain its top 10 ranking in the 2018 recruiting class.

