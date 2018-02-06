UAB Blazers look to double number of recruits on National Signing Day

The UAB Blazers hope to ink in more than a dozen recruits on National Signing Day Wednesday. UAB is currently ranked 10th in Conference-USA, according to 247sports.
The Blazers signed ten players during December's early signing period, five of the early signees were junior college transfers.
UAB is coming off a historic season after wrapping up 2017 with the most wins in school history. The Blazers overall record was 8-5 and 6-2 in C-USA. The Blazers return all but one starter on offense, but defensively, the Blazers lost four starters including linebackers Tevin Crews and Shaq Jones.
UAB hopes to land the following on Wednesday:
UAB head coach Bill Clark will hold a press conference Wednesday to review the Blazers 2018 signees.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.