UAB Blazers look to double number of recruits on National Signing Day

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

The UAB Blazers hope to ink in more than a dozen recruits on National Signing Day Wednesday. UAB is currently ranked 10th in Conference-USA, according to 247sports.

The Blazers signed ten players during December's early signing period, five of the early signees were junior college transfers. 

  • Deshaun Oliver - (S) Ramsay High School, Alabama 
  • Jarrion Street - (RB) - Ole Miss (Hewitt-Trussville)
  • Michael Fairbanks - (SDE) from Georgia 
  • Jaylen Key - (S) from Florida 
  • Colby Ragland - (OT) from Mississippi 
  • Dylan Hopkins - (DUAL) from Tennessee
  • Kendall Parham -  (WR) from Mississippi 
  • Austin Watkins -  (WR) from Kansas 
  • Andrew Smith - (OT) from Mississippi 
  • Carter Wood - (OT) from Mississippi 

UAB is coming off a historic season after wrapping up 2017 with the most wins in school history. The Blazers overall record was 8-5 and 6-2 in C-USA.  The Blazers return all but one starter on offense, but defensively, the Blazers lost four starters including linebackers Tevin Crews and Shaq Jones. 

UAB hopes to land the following on Wednesday: 

  • CD Daniels - (CB) Homewood High School, Alabama 
  • Starling Thomas - (CB) Ramsay High School, Alabama 
  • Jalen Rayam - (OLB) Thompson High School, Alabama 
  • Xavier Lanier - (CB) - Gordo High School, Alabama 
  • Deandre Butler - (OG) - Opelika High School, Alabama 
  • Myron Mitchell (WR) - from Kansas 
  • Henry Yoboue - (OT) - from New York 
  • Jomond Foster - (CB) - from Louisiana 
  • Nuru Tinch - (RB) from Georgia 
  • Adarius McWilliams - (DT) from Florida 

UAB head coach Bill Clark will hold a press conference Wednesday to review the Blazers 2018 signees. 

