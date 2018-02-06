UAB Blazers look to double number of recruits on National Signing Day

The UAB Blazers hope to ink in more than a dozen recruits on National Signing Day Wednesday. UAB is currently ranked 10th in Conference-USA, according to 247sports.

The Blazers signed ten players during December's early signing period, five of the early signees were junior college transfers.

Deshaun Oliver - (S) Ramsay High School, Alabama

Jarrion Street - (RB) - Ole Miss (Hewitt-Trussville)

Michael Fairbanks - (SDE) from Georgia

Jaylen Key - (S) from Florida

Colby Ragland - (OT) from Mississippi

Dylan Hopkins - (DUAL) from Tennessee

Kendall Parham - (WR) from Mississippi

Austin Watkins - (WR) from Kansas

Andrew Smith - (OT) from Mississippi

Carter Wood - (OT) from Mississippi

UAB is coming off a historic season after wrapping up 2017 with the most wins in school history. The Blazers overall record was 8-5 and 6-2 in C-USA. The Blazers return all but one starter on offense, but defensively, the Blazers lost four starters including linebackers Tevin Crews and Shaq Jones.

UAB hopes to land the following on Wednesday:

CD Daniels - (CB) Homewood High School, Alabama

Starling Thomas - (CB) Ramsay High School, Alabama

Jalen Rayam - (OLB) Thompson High School, Alabama

Xavier Lanier - (CB) - Gordo High School, Alabama

Deandre Butler - (OG) - Opelika High School, Alabama

Myron Mitchell (WR) - from Kansas

Henry Yoboue - (OT) - from New York

Jomond Foster - (CB) - from Louisiana

Nuru Tinch - (RB) from Georgia

Adarius McWilliams - (DT) from Florida

UAB head coach Bill Clark will hold a press conference Wednesday to review the Blazers 2018 signees.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.