Schoop, Orioles agree to $8.5M deal, avoid arbitration

BALTIMORE (AP) - Second baseman Jonathan Schoop and the Baltimore Orioles have agreed to an $8.5 million, one-year contract.
The deal Tuesday was $250,000 above the midpoint between the $9 million Schoop asked for and the $7.5 million offered by the Orioles when the sides exchanged proposed salaries last month. Schoop can earn additional award bonuses.
A hearing had been scheduled for Thursday in Phoenix.
The 26-year-old made $3.55 million last year, when he was a first-time All-Star and hit .293 with 32 homers and 105 RBIs. He played in 160 games last season after participating in all 162 in 2016.
Schoop has a .264 career batting average with 89 homers and 272 RBIs. He is eligible for free agency after the 2019 season.
Baltimore right-hander Kevin Gausman remains scheduled for a hearing.
___
More MLB baseball: https://apnews.com/tags/MLBbaseball
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Los Angeles Times is reporting its parent company is in talks to be sold to local billionaire physician Patrick Soon-Shiong.More >>
The Los Angeles Times is reporting its parent company is in talks to be sold to local billionaire physician Patrick Soon-Shiong.More >>