Volunteers to wipe down Vincent High after flu outbreak

It's no secret that the flu is hitting Alabama hard. Vincent High School is going the extra mile to prevent the spread of influenza.

Happening today, volunteers are showing up at the school to wipe down every single surface. Officials say anything a student touches will be cleaned. That means: desks, lockers, door knobs, computers, and more, will be targeted.

Teachers say this not only protects the students, but faculty and staff as well.

"We are able to get the kids in and have this safe environment for them,” says Principal Michele Edwards.

Edwards hopes this plan will help cut down on absenteeism; because everyone, from the student body to the faculty, has been affected by the flu during this time of year.