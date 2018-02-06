Arnold Schwarzenegger to star in western miniseries for Amazon

On The Walking Dead, the only weapon with an official name is Lucille, Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) barbed wire-wrapped baseball bat. But there are other characters with signature weapons,

Conan the Barbarian may be headed to a small screen near you soon! Amazon has put Conan, a series based on Richard E. Howard's original novels, into development.

There are only two monocultural entertainment properties anymore: Game of Thrones and Star Wars. And one of those is ending next year.

The internet is melting down over the Game of Thrones guys doing Star Wars movies

Amazon is developing a western miniseries for Arnold Schwarzenegger, Deadline reports. The limited series, Outrider, will be executive-produced by Amazon's upcoming action series Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan EP Mace Neufeld. It would be the former governor of California's first major scripted television role, though not his first regular TV role -- he hosted The Celebrity Apprentice for NBC last year.

According to Deadline, Outrider is a mystery set in the Indian Territory (present-day Oklahoma) in the late 1800s. It tells the story of a deputy who is tasked by a brutal judge with tracking down a legendary outlaw in the wilderness and bringing him to justice. He is partnered on the mission with a ruthless European-born Federal Marsha, played by Schwarzenegger (obviously).

Outrider will be written by APB's Trey Calloway. It's still in development, and no other stars have been attached.

It will be Schwarzenegger's first western project since the 1979 parody film The Villain.

Amazon is in the midst of changing its programming from arty niche shows to big-tent entertainment like Lord of the Rings and now Outrider. The streaming service is also developing a Conan the Barbarian series, a character played by Schwarzenegger in two hit movies in '80s.

