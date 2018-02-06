Arnold Schwarzenegger to star in western miniseries for Amazon - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

By Liam Mathews,

Amazon is developing a western miniseries for Arnold Schwarzenegger, Deadline reports. The limited series, Outrider, will be executive-produced by Amazon's upcoming action series Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan EP Mace Neufeld. It would be the former governor of California's first major scripted television role, though not his first regular TV role -- he hosted The Celebrity Apprentice for NBC last year.

According to Deadline, Outrider is a mystery set in the Indian Territory (present-day Oklahoma) in the late 1800s. It tells the story of a deputy who is tasked by a brutal judge with tracking down a legendary outlaw in the wilderness and bringing him to justice. He is partnered on the mission with a ruthless European-born Federal Marsha, played by Schwarzenegger (obviously).

Outrider will be written by APB's Trey Calloway. It's still in development, and no other stars have been attached.

It will be Schwarzenegger's first western project since the 1979 parody film The Villain.

Amazon is in the midst of changing its programming from arty niche shows to big-tent entertainment like Lord of the Rings and now Outrider. The streaming service is also developing a Conan the Barbarian series, a character played by Schwarzenegger in two hit movies in '80s.

