Massive Road Project planned in Jasper

By the end of this year, almost every single street in Jasper will see some kind of improvement. The mayor says the city is poised to embark of the largest street paving project ever.

“We have a master plan that’s partially developed for paving across the city and we think we will be able to pave 80 percent of the streets that need to be paved.” says Mayor David O'Mary.

The city council agreed on a bond issue to pay for the 7.5 million dollar project, which is set to get underway in late April or early May. It’s just one of many underway in the city this year. There’s also plans to widen some roads, which the mayor says will make the city safer.

Right now in downtown Jasper, the streets and sidewalks in the heart of the business district are being ripped up and replaced thanks to a grant from the Alabama Department of Transportation. The mayor explained it’s more than just some new asphalt.

“Our streets have been overlaid and overlaid to the point that the curb had pretty much lost its value. So It was time if we were going to put new curbing in, which we had to do with the new sidewalk, that we mill the streets back down almost to the soil and the bring the paving back up,” says Mayor O’Mary.

The downtown project should wrap up in the next couple of months, just in time for the massive re-city wide paving project to begin.

“We are excited,” says Mayor O’Mary.

