FIRST ALERT: Heavy rainfall late tonight into Wednesday morning

FIRST ALERT for scattered areas of rain today and this evening. The best chance sets up north of I-20 during this time frame. Temperatures will be cooler north of I-20 and in the 50s and warmer to the south and in the 60s.



FIRST ALERT for heavy rain moving in from the west tonight into Wednesday morning. Your morning drive could easily be impacted by heavy rainfall that could cause ponding and limit visibility. Rainfall amounts will range from 1-2” generally.Thunder is also possible but we don’t expect severe weather.

Rain will be most intense during the morning hours and then diminish in intensity and coverage from northwest to southeast during the day. Temperatures will be warmest initially and in the lower 60s and then fall during the afternoon hours once the cold front passes by.



Slightly cooler weather and drier weather settles in on Thursday. Temperatures will be frosty to start and top off in the middle 50s.

Another wet weather maker builds in from the south on Friday and turns into quite a soaker at times on Saturday. The Regions Superhero 5K looks damp at this time. The rain intensity will be greatest on Saturday and let up on Sunday but showers still look likely during the Mercedes-Benz Marathon. Temperatures will be in the 50s for it. Weekend rainfall amounts will range from 1-2”.

Next Monday’s weather will be similar to what we expect for this Thursday. More rain looks to return late on Tuesday into Wednesday as this active weather pattern persists.

