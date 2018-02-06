Alabama files lawsuit against opioid manufacturer

By KIM CHANDLER

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama has filed a lawsuit against the manufacturer of OxyContin and other opioids, seeking to hold the company accountable for an addiction epidemic.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the federal lawsuit Tuesday against Purdue Pharma, L.P. and its branches.

The lawsuit claims the manufacturer created a deceptive marketing campaign that misled patients and about the benefits of the drugs and risks of addiction.

Marshall said it is an important to hold the parties "responsible for this epidemic legally liable for the destruction they have unleashed upon our citizens."

Alabama joins a number of U.S. cities and states suing opioid manufacturers.

The lawsuit seeks monetary damages.

A Purdue Pharma spokesman said the company denies the allegations and is dedicated to being part of the solution.

