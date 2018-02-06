Council passes downtown Birmingham stadium funding efforts measu - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Council passes downtown Birmingham stadium funding efforts measure

The Birmingham City Council passed a measure to make efforts to financially support the construction of a new stadium in downtown Birmingham. 

The agenda item passed 7-1 with Councilwoman Lashunda Scales abstaining. 

The stadium initially faced criticism after Mayor Randall Woodfin called for spending $90 million on a downtown stadium over 30 years.

This story is developing. 

