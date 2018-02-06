Council passes downtown Birmingham stadium funding efforts measure

We're already tracking rain and a few isolated thunderstorms on the radar. A warm front has lifted far north and allowing temperatures to reach the upper 60s to lower 70s south of I-20. Farther north, temperatures are holding in the upper 50s.More >>
We're already tracking rain and a few isolated thunderstorms on the radar. A warm front has lifted far north and allowing temperatures to reach the upper 60s to lower 70s south of I-20. Farther north, temperatures are holding in the upper 50s.More >>
Authorities in Blount County, TN say a body recovered Monday in a creek is that of Trussville native 20-year-old Blake Smith. He was initially reported missing on Sunday.More >>
Authorities in Blount County, TN say a body recovered Monday in a creek is that of Trussville native 20-year-old Blake Smith. He was initially reported missing on Sunday.More >>
The Birmingham City Council took a big step toward agreeing to help financially support the construction of a new stadium and expansion of the BJCC in downtown Birmingham.More >>
The Birmingham City Council took a big step toward agreeing to help financially support the construction of a new stadium and expansion of the BJCC in downtown Birmingham.More >>
Former Crimson Tide pass rush specialist Jeremy Nunley, a part of one of the most heralded defensive lines in Alabama football history, has died at the of 46. Nunley, a native of Tennessee, suffered a heart attack Monday night.More >>
Former Crimson Tide pass rush specialist Jeremy Nunley, a part of one of the most heralded defensive lines in Alabama football history, has died at the of 46. Nunley, a native of Tennessee, suffered a heart attack Monday night.More >>
Auburn inked 15 players during the early signing period in December and with eight commitments looking to sign on Wednesday February 7th, National Signing Day.More >>
Auburn inked 15 players during the early signing period in December and with eight commitments looking to sign on Wednesday February 7th, National Signing Day.More >>