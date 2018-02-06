Suspect shot twice in Boaz officer-involved shooting

One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Boaz Tuesday morning, according to Etowah County authorities.

The shooting occurred while Etowah County Drug Task Force agents were attempting to serve a search warrant around 9 a.m.in the 100 block of Pleasant Hill Cut Off.

Two Boaz officers returned fire after the suspect began shooting at them from inside the house.

The suspect was shot two times and was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital for treatment.

No word on their condition.

The Oxford Police Department will investigate the shooting and JSU's Center for Applied Forensics gathers evidence at the scene.

This story is developing.

