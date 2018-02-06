Man charged with 8 counts of attempted murder following Boaz officer-involved shooting on Tuesday

Rocky Ridge Fire Chief Jon A. Lord has been named 2017 Fire Chief of the Year by the Alabama Association of Fire Chiefs.More >>
Rocky Ridge Fire Chief Jon A. Lord has been named 2017 Fire Chief of the Year by the Alabama Association of Fire Chiefs.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Friday morning at St. Clair Correctional in Springville.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Friday morning at St. Clair Correctional in Springville.More >>
Walker County Schools will be closing on Monday due to the widespread flu outbreak.More >>
Walker County Schools will be closing on Monday due to the widespread flu outbreak.More >>
We are tracking wet weather moving in from the west southwest that will impact Tuscaloosa after 4PM and Birmingham after 5PM. This is the first of many rounds!More >>
We are tracking wet weather moving in from the west southwest that will impact Tuscaloosa after 4PM and Birmingham after 5PM. This is the first of many rounds!More >>
Authorities in Blount County, TN say a body recovered Monday in a creek is that of Trussville native 20-year-old Blake Smith. He was initially reported missing on Sunday.More >>
Authorities in Blount County, TN say a body recovered Monday in a creek is that of Trussville native 20-year-old Blake Smith. He was initially reported missing on Sunday.More >>