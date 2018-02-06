Man charged with 8 counts of attempted murder following Boaz officer-involved shooting on Tuesday

Arnold Ray Battles was shot twice after police say he shot at officers serving a search warrant on a Boaz house (Source: Dixon Hayes)

A man was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Boaz Tuesday morning, according to Etowah County authorities.

The shooting occurred while Etowah County Drug Task Force agents were attempting to serve a search warrant for meth distribution around 9 a.m. in the 100 block of Pleasant Hill Cut Off.

Two Boaz officers returned fire after a man identified as 64-year-old Arnold Ray Battles began shooting at them from inside the house.

Battles was shot two times and was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital for treatment.

Battles was charged with eight counts of attempted murder on Friday.

Battles is currently being held in the Etowah County Detention Center without bond.

Police say he also faces charges of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, violent felon in possession of a pistol and drug paraphernalia.

The Oxford Police Department continues to investigate the shooting and JSU's Center for Applied Forensics gathered evidence at the scene.

