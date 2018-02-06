Eagles Super Bowl parade to bring surprises, free subways

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie carries the Vince Lombardi Trophy while walking to a fence to show it to fans gathered to welcome them in Philadelphia a day after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52, Mon...

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Philadelphia Eagles fan hold up smartphones as the team's airplane arrives at Philadelphia International Airport a day after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). A Philadelphia Eagles fan chants while waiting for the team to arrive at Philadelphia International Airport a day after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018.

(Dave Scherbenco/The Citizens' Voice via AP). Staffer Matt Camella, of Schuylkill Valley Sports, sorts a shipment of newly arrived Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl championship shirts at their Wyoming Valley Mall location, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, in Wilkes...

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, left, and head coach Doug Pederson approach a fence where fans gathered to welcome the team Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, at Philadelphia International Airport a day after defeating th...

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia officials are revealing plans for Thursday's Super Bowl parade and say fans should expect some dramatic surprises along the five-mile route - and free subway rides all day.

City officials laid out plans Tuesday while standing around the Vince Lombardi Trophy. It's still covered in fingerprints after Nick Foles led the Philadelphia Eagles to their first Super Bowl victory with a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots Sunday.

The parade will start near the stadium and travel up Broad Street, finishing on the art museum's "Rocky Steps." The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority says subway lines will be free to help fans travel to and from the festivities.

Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney urges revelers to celebrate with passion and pride. He called troublemakers on Sunday night "the knuckle head contingent."

