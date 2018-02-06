Missing SC woman seen at B'ham gas station found in MS

Cole is driving a 2000 dark gray Jeep Grand Cherokee. (Source: Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office)

Judith A. Cole is missing out of Sumter, SC. (Source: Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office)

A missing and possible disoriented South Carolina woman who used her credit card at a Birmingham gas station this morning was located in Mississippi, according to authorities.

Judith A. Cole, 75, is expected to be reunited with her family.

Authorities say she left Sumter, South Carolina Monday, Feb. 5 around 7:30 a.m.

She is known to have "slight Alzheimers," investigators say.

She was also been spotted in Pickens, SC.

No other information is available at this time.

