Missing SC woman seen at B'ham gas station found in MS

One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Boaz Tuesday morning, according to Etowah County authorities.More >>
A missing and possible disoriented South Carolina woman who used her credit card at a Birmingham gas station this morning was located in Mississippi, according to authorities.More >>
We are looking at mostly cloudy skies in today's forecast, with just a few isolated showers highs in the low 60s and southeast winds around 5 mph.More >>
Tuscaloosa City Schools met with parents Monday night to discuss their C grade from the state and their failing schools.More >>
Millions of taxpayer dollars, on the line as Birmingham considers building a new stadium--and the final vote is Tuesday morning.More >>
