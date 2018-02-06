FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain Wednesday morning!

We are looking at mostly cloudy skies in today's forecast, with just a few isolated showers, highs in the low 60s and southeast winds around 5 mph.

Tonight look for a few more scattered showers pushing through, with the best chance of heavy rainfall beginning in the early morning hours of Wednesday. Overnight lows should be in the mid-50s.

Tomorrow morning early, in the 3 a.m. hour heavy rainfall is expected to begin pushing into our northwestern counties. The band of showers should make its way to the I-65 corridor by 4:30...and into east Alabama by 5:30 or 6 am. Fortunately, most people will be off the roadways at that time. By rush hour most of the heavy rain should be in Talladega and Calhoun counties and east to the state line...and by 8 a.m. most of the heavy rainfall should be pushing into Georgia. If you can avoid being on the roadways during those times it would be wise as ponding and hydroplaning would be an issue.

The rest of Wednesday should be event free and then dry weather and mild air should be with us through Friday.

This weekend brings another round of rain for our area. Both wet weather systems should really help to alleviate our drought.

Have a great day, and don't forget your umbrella. You could experience isolated showers today.

