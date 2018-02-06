Amazon eyes Conan the Barbarian TV series

Louis Zorich, best known for playing the father of Paul Reiser's character in Mad About You, died on Tuesday at the age of 93

Conan the Barbarian may be headed to a small screen near you soon! Amazon has put Conan, a series based on Richard E. Howard's original novels, into development.

Netflix has reportedly outbid other deep-pocketed streaming services and ordered two seasons of The Politician, a musical comedy series from Glee's Ryan Murphy

According to Deadline, this series would more closely follow the books than the Arnold Schwarzenegger movies from the '80s and some of Conan's other film and television incarnations. The description of this new series is as follows: "Driven out of his tribal homelands, Conan wanders the mysterious and treacherous world of civilization where he searches for purpose in a place that rejects him as a mindless savage."

This project may sound a little hokey, but it's got some of the best minds in TV right now backing it.

Warren Littlefield of The Handmaid's Tale and Fargo is set to executive produce, and the project also has Game of Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik attached. Battle-heavy Game of Thrones episodes like "Hardhome" and "Battle of the Bastards" were helmed by Sapochnik, so it's probably safe to assume Conan's fight scenes are well in hand.

