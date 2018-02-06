Leeds could possibly move dispatch operations to St. Clair County

53 children across the U.S. have died from the flu so far this season -- including two here in Alabama.More >>
53 children across the U.S. have died from the flu so far this season -- including two here in Alabama.More >>
James Mersmann has a resting heart rate of 38 and has run thousands of thousands of miles in his lifetime and on Sunday, he’ll gear up for the Mercedes Marathon Relay, with a new title.More >>
James Mersmann has a resting heart rate of 38 and has run thousands of thousands of miles in his lifetime and on Sunday, he’ll gear up for the Mercedes Marathon Relay, with a new title.More >>
Leeds city officials are thinking about changing who you hear on the other end of the phone when dialing 911.More >>
Leeds city officials are thinking about changing who you hear on the other end of the phone when dialing 911.More >>
A big day for backers of a new stadium and expansion of the BJCC.More >>
A big day for backers of a new stadium and expansion of the BJCC.More >>
We're already tracking rain and a few isolated thunderstorms on the radar. A warm front has lifted far north and allowing temperatures to reach the upper 60s to lower 70s south of I-20. Farther north, temperatures are holding in the upper 50s.More >>
We're already tracking rain and a few isolated thunderstorms on the radar. A warm front has lifted far north and allowing temperatures to reach the upper 60s to lower 70s south of I-20. Farther north, temperatures are holding in the upper 50s.More >>