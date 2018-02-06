Leeds could possibly move dispatch operations to St. Clair County

Leeds city officials are thinking about changing who you hear on the other end of the phone when dialing 911.



Right now, the city is shopping around to see how much it would cost to possibly move its dispatch operations to St. Clair County.



But some dispatchers are worried that the move could force them out of a job.



Mayor David Miller says the city is looking at ways to save money. The city did recently reach out to St. Clair County to see how much money it would cost to let St. Clair handle dispatch for fire and police.



“We haven’t made a decision on anything like that. We’re looking at every aspect to save money,” Miller said.



The city didn’t take any action on the dispatcher situation. Officials did hire a temporary public safety consultant to assist the chief in trying to make the department more effective.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All Rights Reserved.