Tuscaloosa City Schools discuss C letter grade from state with parents

Tuscaloosa City Schools met with parents Monday night to discuss their C grade from the state and their failing schools.



Superintendent Dr. Daria said they are working to provide more resources to improve reading and math as well as getting all students reading on grade level.



There was a low turnout in tonight's open forum.



Teachers and staff were available to answer any questions regarding test results to those who did come out.



Some parents expressed seeing improvement in the schools but questioned why it didn't show in the state's letter grade.



"Why the gap? Why was there such a huge delta between what we're experiencing personally as a family and what the state says is happening,” said parent Dianna Shaw.

"We own where we are. We know we got areas to improve and to improve drastically. That's our focus,” said Dr. Mike Daria



Dr. Daria said making sure their most vulnerable students are successful is high on their priority list.



