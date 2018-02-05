#2 Mississippi State uses 13-0 run in 4th to beat #7 South Carol - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

#2 Mississippi State uses 13-0 run in 4th to beat #7 South Carolina in front of record crowd

Blair Schaefer said it best Monday night about the record 10,749 at The Hump: "It was loud."

#2 Mississippi State trailed #7 South Carolina 44-39 after 3 quarters. The Bulldogs used a 13-0 run in the 4th to remain perfect on the season. MSU beat the Gamecocks 67-53.

Victoria Vivians & A'ja Wilson had a duel for most of the game. Vivians finished with 24 pts, Wilson 25. Schaefer had 14 points, including a pair of corner treys in the 4th quarter run. Teaira McCowan shined inside, collecting 20 rebounds.

The 10,749 is the largest crowd to watch a men's or women's basketball game in Humphrey Coliseum history. Vic Schaefer grabbed the mic after the final buzzer and thanked the maroon & white faithful.

Mississippi State moves to 24-0 on the season, 10-0 in SEC play. They move a step closer to winning their first conference regular season title in program history. The Bulldogs travel to Florida on Thursday.

