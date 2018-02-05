UA's VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion talks tackling racism on campus

Tuscaloosa City Schools met with parents Monday night to discuss their C grade from the state and their failing schools.More >>
Tuscaloosa City Schools met with parents Monday night to discuss their C grade from the state and their failing schools.More >>
Millions of taxpayer dollars, on the line as Birmingham considers building a new stadium--and the final vote is Tuesday morning.More >>
Millions of taxpayer dollars, on the line as Birmingham considers building a new stadium--and the final vote is Tuesday morning.More >>
For the first time since she started her job, the University of Alabama's Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Dr. G. Christine Taylor, explaining her plan to tackle racism on campus.More >>
For the first time since she started her job, the University of Alabama's Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Dr. G. Christine Taylor, explaining her plan to tackle racism on campus.More >>
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s. We will likely begin seeing some rain by Tuesday night/Wednesday. A few isolated strong thunderstorms are possible through Wednesday.More >>
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s. We will likely begin seeing some rain by Tuesday night/Wednesday. A few isolated strong thunderstorms are possible through Wednesday.More >>
Birmingham Police worked four homicides in just three days.More >>
Birmingham Police worked four homicides in just three days.More >>