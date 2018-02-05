FIRST ALERT: Rain likely Tuesday PM

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s. We will likely begin seeing some rain by Tuesday night/Wednesday. A few isolated strong thunderstorms are possible through Wednesday. While no organized severe weather is expected, it is possible a few storms could produce some gusty winds. Temperatures Wednesday morning will remain in the lower 60s. Rain chances should decrease Wednesday evening followed by much colder air. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 30s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s. We'll see temperatures in the lower 60s Friday with only a small chance of rain.

FIRST ALERT WEEKEND RAIN: Saturday and Sunday both look very wet. We'll see mostly cloudy and rainy conditions with isolated thunderstorms. Saturday's rain chances will climb to around 60-percent. The weather for the Mercedes Marathon looks cool and wet. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s with rain chances around 60-percent during the event. We'll see another round of cooler air arriving by Monday morning.

