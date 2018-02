Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Autauga Academy 37, Wilcox Academy 28

Macon-East 67, Escambia Academy 42

1A Area 14=

First Round=

Valley Head 60, Gaylesville 34

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Fultondale 54, Birmingham Holy Family 16

Tuscaloosa Academy 27, Glenwood 25

1A Area 12=

Semifinals=

Meek 41, Addison 35

6A Area 12=

Semifinals=

Clay-Chalkville 50, Pinson Valley 44

CLASS 1A AREA 14=

FIRST ROUND=

Valley Head 63, Gaylesville 47

CLASS 1A AREA 9=

FIRST ROUND=

South Lamar 44, Hubbertville 39

CLASS 2A AREA 14=

SEMI-FINALS=

Lamar County 49, Red Bay 39

Phil Campbell 66, Sulligent 23

CLASS 2A AREA 8=

SEMI-FINALS=

LaFayette 61, Reeltown 21

Lanett 62, Horseshoe Bend 37

CLASS 3A AREA 11=

SEMI-FINALS=

Locust Fork 95, J.B. Pennington 36

CLASS 3A AREA 12=

SEMI-FINALS=

Carbon Hill 39, Oakman 37

CLASS 3A AREA 15=

SEMI-FINALS=

West Morgan 56, East Lawrence 46

CLASS 3A AREA 16=

SEMI-FINALS=

Lauderdale County 54, Colbert Heights 26

CLASS 4A AREA 11=

SEMI FINALS=

Winfield 73, Fayette County 28

CLASS 4A AREA 15=

SEMI FINALS=

Danville 63, West Limestone 49

CLASS 4A AREA 16=

SEMI FINALS=

Wilson 55, Rogers 38

CLASS 5A AREA 14=

SEMI FINALS=

Arab 59, Guntersville 42

CLASS 5A AREA 16=

SEMI FINALS=

East Limestone 63, Brooks 40

CLASS 6A AREA 6=

SEMI FINALS=

Benjamin Russell 40, Wetumpka 16

