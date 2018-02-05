Ensley residents saddened, fed up with recent violence

Birmingham Police worked four homicides in just three days.

Two of the scenes sat just a couple of blocks a part in Ensley.



“It's just sad, it's just sad. There’s too much going on, too much going on,” says a woman who was born and raised in the community and still lives there today.



She remembers growing up and still living down the street from the city’s most recent homicide victim, Rickey Smith.

“I’ve never known him to be around nobody or to bother nobody,” she said Monday.



Smith was killed a few blocks away from her home.



A little further still is McAlpine Park where 17-year-old Michael Lee was killed Friday.



“It just hits too close to home...hits too close to home,” the woman said, shaking her head.



She believes one big key to changing it now is more parental involvement.

“The parents got to teach them something besides dancing and cussing...they got to do better.”



She believes it will also take more unity in the community and more faith in God.



“We as a people need to come together. Nobody fears God. If they put God first, I guarantee they'll have another outlook on life.”



More community involvement will be part of Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin's blueprint to address violence.



He plans to release that blueprint in the next several days.



