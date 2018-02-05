Past corrections: Drops of 10 percent or more in the S&P 500

(AP Photo/Richard Drew). Specialists Charles Boeddinghaus works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. The Dow Jones industrial average plunged more than 1,100 points Monday as stocks took their worst loss in six and a half ...

Even after its steep drops Friday and Monday, the Standard & Poor's 500 index has yet to decline 10 percent from its most recent peak, which is known on Wall Street as a "correction."

Not only are corrections common during bull markets, they're seen as entirely normal and even healthy. They allow markets to remove speculative froth after a big run-up and allow investors to buy stocks at more reasonable prices.

The S&P 500, the market's most widely used benchmark, is now down 7.8 percent from its most recent peak set on January 26. The S&P 500 has gone without a correction for about two years, an unusually long gap.

Here are the past 10 corrections in the S&P 500 index:

Span of the correction Decline in Percent May 21, 2015-Feb. 11, 2016 14.2 April 29, 2011-Oct. 3, 2011 19.4 April 23, 2010-July 2, 2010 16 Nov. 27, 2002-March 11, 2003 14.7 July 16, 1999-Oct. 15, 1999 12.1 July 17, 1998-Aug. 31, 1998 19.3 Oct. 7, 1997-Oct. 27, 1997 10.8 Oct. 9, 1989-Jan. 20, 1990 10.2 Oct. 10, 1983-July 24, 1984 14.4 Feb. 13, 1980-March 27, 1980 17.1 Oct. 5, 1979-Nov. 7, 1979 10.2

