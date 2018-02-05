Biggest 1-day drops for the Dow Jones industrial average

(AP Photo/Richard Drew). A television screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange headlines the stock index news at the close of trading, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. The Dow Jones industrial average plunged more than 1,100 points Monday as stocks took...

By The Associated Press



A steep sell-off in U.S. stocks sent the Dow Jones industrial average down more than 1,000 points Monday, erasing its gains for the year.

At one point the Dow was down as much as 1,600 points. The Dow's plunge was the biggest ever in terms of points, but on a percentage basis, it was only its 100th worst single day drop, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices. It had a larger percentage drop as recently as August 2011.

The Dow's steepest percentage decline was on "Black Monday" on October 19, 1987, when it fell 22.6 percent.

Here are the 10 largest point declines:

Date Close Decline in Points Decline in Percent Feb. 5, 2018 24,345.75 -1,175.21 -4.6 Sept. 29, 2008 10,365.45 -777.68 -7 Oct. 15, 2008 8,577.91 -733.08 -7.9 Sept. 17, 2001 8,920.70 -684.81 -7.1 Dec. 1, 2008 8,149.09 -679.95 -7.7 Oct. 9, 2008 8,579.19 -678.92 -7.3 Feb. 2, 2018 25,520.96 -665.75 -2.5 Aug. 8, 2011 10,809.85 -634.76 -5.6 April 14, 2000 10,305.78 -617.78 -5.7 June 24, 2016 17,400.75 -610.32 -3.4

Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices

