Alabama man indicted in 2017 Huntsville slaying

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama man has been indicted on capital murder charges in the slaying of a man shot while driving his car.

Al.com reports 34-year-old George Jarrett of Meridianville was found dead Sept. 30 after crashing his car in Huntsville. Police determined he had been shot.

A grand jury has indicted 39-year-old Taurus Dewayne Oliver on charges that he killed Jarrett. Police said in a news release the shooting was prompted by an argument between the two men.

It was not immediately known if Oliver was represented by an attorney. Court records show Oliver previously was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a robbery charge in 2002.

