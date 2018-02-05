Law enforcement investigating child porn video

State and local law enforcement continue to investigate after a child porn video began circulating on Facebook.



"Our suggestion is to delete it. Don't save it, don't forward it, don't share it,” said Lloyd Peeples, with the United States Attorney’s office in the Northern District of Alabama.



Peeples added if you download it or pass it on to someone else, you're breaking the law too.



"Don't show it on your computer to a neighbor or friend or coworker or anything," said Peeples.



“We do not allow the sharing of child exploitative images on Facebook or Messenger -- even to express outrage. Regardless of intention, sharing such imagery is harmful and illegal. When we become aware of such images, we remove them and notify the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. We urge people never to share such content and to report it to local authorities immediately,” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement.



WBRC’s Raycom sister station in Memphis reported that law enforcement there said the video originated in Alabama.



Peeples said he couldn’t confirm that but said there is an open investigation by federal authorities.



"Forwarding it to law enforcement is normally what you would do. They do know about it in this case,” he said. "Imagine that person on that video is a family member or somebody you know. Would you want people sharing it, or showing it other people? Obviously not. So just use your common sense, delete it and let law enforcement do their job."



Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.