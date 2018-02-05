Safety concerns after Amtrak crash

There are growing safety concerns about traveling on Amtrak trains after several recent fatal accidents.



A passenger train crashed into a freight train Sunday in South Carolina after it somehow got diverted onto the wrong track.



Two people were killed and over 100 others were injured.

There have been three other fatal accidents since December.

"I was supposed to be on that train that derailed," said Linder King, who was sitting in the Birmingham Amtrak station Monday waiting on a friend to pick her up. "I was terrified of course. Scared to get on the one I did get on."

Had King not misread her ticket, she would have been on board.



Safety experts are urging people to realize each incident has a different set of circumstances.

"So I wouldn't want to draw any gross conclusions based on a couple of different accidents but generally speaking, our rail system works very well but unfortunately we do have accidents like we've seen here,” Robert Sumwalt, Chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, told CNN Monday.

For their part, Amtrak's presidents says the company places a premium on safety.



"The way you run the railroad is you run the railroad safety first,” said Richard Anderson, Amtrak’s president.

"You see me shaking right now. I'm still nervous over it. But I'm here and I’m glad I'm on Alabama soil again," said King.



However, while still nervous King said the accident won't force her to change future plans.



"I will always travel Amtrak,” she said.



