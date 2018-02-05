Man pleads guilty in connection with heroin trafficking ring

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - The U.S. attorney in Connecticut says a man has pleaded guilty to facilitating heroin trafficking and illegally entering the United States.

The office said Monday 44-year-old Onel Arana-Gervacio, a Mexican citizen, pleaded guilty in Hartford to conspiracy to distribute heroin and illegal reentry.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says he's one of five people charged with participating in a trafficking ring in Alabama, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Prosecutors say Alabama police stopped a car hauler carrying a vehicle registered to Arana-Gervacio in 2016 and found a hidden compartment commonly used for contraband.

The car was tracked to Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Authorities say in January 2017, they seized $260,000 from the car and heroin, cocaine and drug distribution materials from the Hartford residence where it was parked.

Arana-Gervacio was removed from the U.S. in 2013.

