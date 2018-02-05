Could Tuscaloosa's Alberta community become a medical hub?

Tuscaloosa's Alberta community is not on life support. But city councilman Kip Tyner thinks healthcare is a good business model that might help that community grow since the tornado struck.

Alberta got a Domino's in December. But it's the Emergi-Care urgent care center that opened in January that's the first domino Tyner hopes will fall in a string of health care services coming to the area.

"This is the beginning of what I'm hoping is to make Alberta a medical district," Tyner said.

He believes the city may be able to offer financial incentives to bring more medical-based businesses to the area.

"Along with that, we are very much in the works for kidney dialysis. We are hopefully in the next couple of weeks going to announce a two-story, $10 million medical facility," Tyner explained.

That facility would be built across the street from Alberta Baptist Church.

It and more facilities like it could make most empty lots like these along University Boulevard a thing of the past.

Tyner worried that high price of some property here after the April 27th tornado would scare some businesses off. But he thinks things may be changing.

"It's been with this goal in mind to try to find something that will be sustainable and bring jobs to the area and you can't beat medical," Tyner said.

Tyner thinks a new medical facility in Alberta could break ground this spring and be finished sometime in 2019.

