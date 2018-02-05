New name doesn't change mission for Five Horizons

The name change became official Monday. West Alabama AIDS Outreach is now called Five Horizons. And it's ready to serve more people than ever before.

The name changed, but the mission hasn't for what used to be West Alabama AIDS Outreach.

"We want to make sure we are providing a place our clients are comfortable coming to,” Billy Kirkpatrick said.

Kirkpatrick, Executive Director for what's now called 5 Horizons Health Services, wants the new name to invite more people to use their services for HIV care and other illnesses.

"With the term AIDS in the name, it's pretty clear when they're here, it's almost like a self-disclosure of status," Kirkpatrick added.

Five Horizons also added a nurse practitioner and medical assistants to offer more services.

It's promoting medical care, prevention, testing, supportive research and advocacy among the changes.

"Now we've added medical care, specifically PREP pre-exposure prophylaxis, which allows individuals in the high-risk situations to be on medications that will prevent them from contracting the disease," according to Kirkpatrick.

Five Horizons also now focuses on caring for people who have contracted hepatitis C.

The name Horizons comes from the lyrics of the Pearl Jam song Black.

You find out more about Five Horizons by giving them a call at (205) 759-8470 or checking out their website at www.fivehorizons.org.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.