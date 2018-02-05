Body found in Tennessee creek identified as missing Trussville man

Authorities in Blount County, TN say a body recovered Monday in a creek is that of Trussville native 20-year-old Blake Smith. He was initially reported missing on Sunday.

Smith was identified Tuesday after an autopsy at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center. Authorities say the preliminary cause of death is hypothermia/drowning. His death appears to have been accidental.

Smith was attending Crown Bible College in Knox County, Tennessee.

His car was discovered at a construction site in a nearby county. Search teams found a body in a creek about a half mile from the construction site, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.