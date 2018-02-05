Authorities: Body found in Tennessee creek, likely missing Trussville man

Authorities say 20-year-old Blake Smith was reported missing on Sunday.

Smith was attending Crown Bible College in Knox County, Tennessee.

His car was discovered at a construction site in a nearby county. Search teams found a body in a creek near the construction site, according to Tennessee Blount County Sheriff's Office.

Officials have not yet identified the body.

Authorities say the identity will be released following an autopsy.

