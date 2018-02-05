The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus reveals his secret name for Daryl's crossbow

On The Walking Dead, the only weapon with an official name is Lucille, Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) barbed wire-wrapped baseball bat. But there are other characters with signature weapons,

On The Walking Dead, the only weapon with an official name is Lucille, Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) barbed wire-wrapped baseball bat. But there are other characters with signature weapons, and it's possible that they have names too. Like Daryl (Norman Reedus) loves his crossbow so much that he probably named it, you know?

Well, we still don't know what Daryl calls the crossbow, but we found out what Reedus calls it via Comicbook.com. During a fan Q&A on the Walker Stalker Cruise this weekend -- which is a literal Walking Dead con on a cruise ship -- Reedus revealed that, "unofficially," he calls it "Marianne," after his mother, which prompted cheers and "awws" from the audience.

Sweetest answer ever! Bonus: Majestic billowing #wisps RT@blooquasar Norman's name for his crossbow@wwwbigbaldhead??#twd #wscruise pic.twitter.com/xOeR8dnrIJ

— a norman stalker (@ennoia3) January 31, 2018

The real Marianne was a Playboy bunny, a coffin salesperson and a schoolteacher in Kurdistan. Reedus has described her as a "rollin' stone." I wonder how she feels about the lethal tribute. She might be the kind of person who it's not weird to name a weapon after.

Now we just need to learn the names of Rick's (Andrew Lincoln) revolver, Michonne's (Danai Gurira) katanas, Jerry's (Cooper Andrews) ax and Daryl's motorcycle.

The Walking Dead returns for Season 8B on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 9/8c on AMC.

