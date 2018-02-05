FIRST ALERT Update: Rain chances climb for Tuesday and Wednesday

Enjoy the sunshine Monday afternoon with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Expect overnight lows in the upper 30s. Increasing clouds are in the forecast. We're moving into a wetter and somewhat stormy weather pattern.



FIRST ALERT: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s. We will likely begin seeing some rain by Tuesday night into Wednesday. A few isolated strong thunderstorms are possible through Wednesday. While no organized severe weather is expected, it is possible a few storms could produce some gusty winds. Temperatures Wednesday morning will remain in the lower 60s. Rain chances should decrease Wednesday evening followed by much colder air. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 30s.



Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. We'll see temperatures in the lower 60s Friday with only a small chance for rain.



FIRST ALERT WEEKEND RAIN: Saturday and Sunday both look very wet. We'll see mostly cloudy and rainy conditions with isolated thunderstorms. Saturday's rain chances will climb to around 60 percent. The weather for the Mercedes Marathon looks cool and wet. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s with rain chances around 60 percent during the event. We'll see another round of cooler air arriving by Monday morning.

