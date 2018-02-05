Natalee Holloway's mother suing Oxygen Media after providing DNA under false pretense

Beth Holloway, Natalee Holloway's mother, is entering into a new legal battle with Oxygen Media.

The battle is over the hunt for answers about Natalee's disappearance in Aruba more than 12 years ago.

TMZ is reporting that Holloway is suing Oxygen Media, claiming they duped her into providing her DNA under a false claim.

In the lawsuit, Holloway says Oxygen told her they had discovered what they believed to be her daughter's remains and were planning a six-part docuseries on Natalee's 2005 disappearance.

The premise was that the network had new evidence, but the remains found were not Natalee's, and in fact, were not even human remains.

Holloway says she would never have provided her DNA or participated in the show had she known the truth.

Below are the court documents filed in the lawsuit:

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.